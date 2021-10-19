Baku Metro clarifies situation with possible increase in travel prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Baku Metro CJSC hasn’t applied to the Tariff (Price) Council of Azerbaijan on the issue of increasing the travel price, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, the spokesperson for the CJSC, told Trend on Oct.19.

"Regulation of the travel price is the competence of the Tariff Council. So far, the Baku Metro hasn’t applied to the Tariff Council," Mammadov said.

Last time, the travel price in the metro was increased from 20 qapicks (11 cents) to 30 qapicks (17 cents) on August 1, 2018.