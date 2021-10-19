Baku Metro clarifies situation with possible increase in travel prices
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Baku Metro CJSC hasn’t applied to the Tariff (Price) Council of Azerbaijan on the issue of increasing the travel price, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, the spokesperson for the CJSC, told Trend on Oct.19.
"Regulation of the travel price is the competence of the Tariff Council. So far, the Baku Metro hasn’t applied to the Tariff Council," Mammadov said.
Last time, the travel price in the metro was increased from 20 qapicks (11 cents) to 30 qapicks (17 cents) on August 1, 2018.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Toshkent Metro to be under jurisdiction of Transport Ministry of Uzbekistan following presidential decree
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian TASS news agency on October 19, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan's flag illuminated on TV tower in Georgia due to anniversary of restoration of Azerbaijan's independence (PHOTO)