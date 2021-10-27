Nar upgrades another sale and service center (PHOTO)

Towards providing advanced shopping and privileged service to the customers via new concept sale and service centers, Nar enhanced another center in the capital. Thus, the customers may enjoy upgraded services offered at the Sale and service center near Azadlig metro station (4.Suleyman Sani Akhundov str, Binagadi district).

It is worth noting that, those visiting the center will have access to information and service by means of modern platforms. The center delivers a variety of services, including number purchase and operations. The renovated Nar stores handle the sale of mobile phones, devices and various accessories, as well.

Committed to its customer-oriented, continuous improvement values, Nar will further upgrade its centers througout the country. Notably, the mobile operator has put 23 completely new concept service centers into operation not only in the capital, but also in other regions of the country. For further information about the locations of the nearest sale and service centers, please visit nar.az/map.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8780 base stations, covering 91% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services. Within the frames of its strategy aimed at continuous improvement of the network quality, the mobile operator has introduced the HD-Voice service, which ensures a significant increase of the quality and flawless transmission of voice.