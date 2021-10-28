21 subject olympiad winners enter Baku Higher Oil School

21 students have been admitted to Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) out of competition for the 2021/2022 academic year. These students are winners of various subject olympiads.

11 of the students who entered BHOS on an out-of-competition basis study at the Information Security Department, 5 study at the Computer Engineering Department, 3 - Chemical Engineering Department, and 2 of them study at the Process Automation Engineering Department.

Below is a list of these students by name:

Aliyev Aliasker - Information security

Orujeva Banu - Information Security

Sadikhova Asmar - Information security Seid Gultach - Information security

Maharramli Ali - Information Security

Iskandarov Nadir - Information Security

Mahmudov Ayhan - Information security

Gasimzade Ravan - Information Security

Agakishieva Azelma - Information security

Isayev Saleh - Information security

Gasimov Yusif - Information security

Sadikhov Mahir - Computer Engineering

Mehdiyev Kamran - Computer Engineering

Aghazade Laman - Computer Engineering

Jamalzade Omar - Computer Engineering

Orudzhev Emin - Computer Engineering

Farzalizade Shamil - Chemical Engineering

Ismailov Bakhtiyar - Chemical Engineering

Alishli Turan - Chemical Engineering

Hidirov Ravan - Process Automation Engineering

Maharramov Tahir - Process Automation Engineering