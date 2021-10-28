21 subject olympiad winners enter Baku Higher Oil School
21 students have been admitted to Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) out of competition for the 2021/2022 academic year. These students are winners of various subject olympiads.
11 of the students who entered BHOS on an out-of-competition basis study at the Information Security Department, 5 study at the Computer Engineering Department, 3 - Chemical Engineering Department, and 2 of them study at the Process Automation Engineering Department.
Below is a list of these students by name:
Aliyev Aliasker - Information security
Orujeva Banu - Information Security
Sadikhova Asmar - Information security Seid Gultach - Information security
Maharramli Ali - Information Security
Iskandarov Nadir - Information Security
Mahmudov Ayhan - Information security
Gasimzade Ravan - Information Security
Agakishieva Azelma - Information security
Isayev Saleh - Information security
Gasimov Yusif - Information security
Sadikhov Mahir - Computer Engineering
Mehdiyev Kamran - Computer Engineering
Aghazade Laman - Computer Engineering
Jamalzade Omar - Computer Engineering
Orudzhev Emin - Computer Engineering
Farzalizade Shamil - Chemical Engineering
Ismailov Bakhtiyar - Chemical Engineering
Alishli Turan - Chemical Engineering
Hidirov Ravan - Process Automation Engineering
Maharramov Tahir - Process Automation Engineering