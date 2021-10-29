Azerbaijan extends quarantine regime due to COVID-19 (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:44

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 (GMT+4) on Jan.1, 2022, Trendreports referring to the decision of Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

In accordance with Article 25 of the Law of Azerbaijan "On sanitary and epidemiological welfare" and "Rules for adoption of quarantine-organizational, preventive and other necessary measures in case of threat of emergence or spread of infectious, parasitic and mass non-infectious diseases", approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 73-1 of February 28, 2020, in order to continue measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in the territory of Azerbaijan, the Cabinet of Ministers has resolved:

- to extend the period of the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan until 06:00 on January 1, 2022 for preventing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the country and its possible complications.

- to replace the words "November 1, 2021" with the words "January 1, 2022" in paragraph 1.1 of the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan No. 336 "On additional measures related to a special quarantine regime" dated September 12, 2020.