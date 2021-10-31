Azerbaijani chess players take 11th, 13th among TOP-100 in the world

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has updated its ranking of the Top 100 chess players in the world, Trend reports.

The first place in the rating with 2,855 points was taken by the Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, the second place with 2,799 points - the Chinese Ding Liren, and the third - the American Fabiano Caruana (2,791 points).

Azerbaijani chess players Shahriyar Mammadyarov (2,765 points) and Teymur Rajabov (2,763 points) took 11th and 13th places, respectively.