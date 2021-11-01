Azerbaijani Finance Ministry talks drug prices amid revision of state duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Revision of state duties won't impact price of medicines in Azerbaijan, Deputy Finance Minister Azer Bayramov said, Trend reports on Nov. 1.

Bayramov made the remark during discussions of amendments to the law “On state duty” at a meeting of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary committee for economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

According to him, the problems that sometimes arise regarding the cost of drugs, are related to pricing issues rather than duties.

"The amount of the duty in this process is rather small. The change in the amount of state duties won’t affect the prices of medicines," added Bayramov.

The amendments envisage an increase in the amount of some state duties and the introduction of new ones.