Azerbaijani Finance Ministry talks drug prices amid revision of state duties

Society 1 November 2021 15:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry talks drug prices amid revision of state duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Revision of state duties won't impact price of medicines in Azerbaijan, Deputy Finance Minister Azer Bayramov said, Trend reports on Nov. 1.

Bayramov made the remark during discussions of amendments to the law “On state duty” at a meeting of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary committee for economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

According to him, the problems that sometimes arise regarding the cost of drugs, are related to pricing issues rather than duties.

"The amount of the duty in this process is rather small. The change in the amount of state duties won’t affect the prices of medicines," added Bayramov.

The amendments envisage an increase in the amount of some state duties and the introduction of new ones.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Israel embraces booster shots against new wave of COVID-19 pandemic
Israel embraces booster shots against new wave of COVID-19 pandemic
Renesas buys Israeli Wi-Fi chipmaker Celeno for $315m
Renesas buys Israeli Wi-Fi chipmaker Celeno for $315m
Israel 2021-22 budget clears parliament's finance committee
Israel 2021-22 budget clears parliament's finance committee
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
SOFAZ reduces currency sales Oil&Gas 15:38
Brent crude's premium to Dubai jumps to 2013 high Arab World 15:36
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 1 Society 15:34
Eni talks 3Q2021 operational results in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 15:28
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry talks drug prices amid revision of state duties Society 15:16
Azerbaijan organizes first sport competition in liberated lands (PHOTO) Society 15:10
Russian Gazprombank predicts another level of refinancing rate in Azerbaijan Finance 15:09
Iran’s exports from Markazi Province grow Business 15:07
Azerbaijan revises excise duty rates on tobacco products Economy 15:07
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry explains need of revising state duties Economy 15:03
Azerbaijani MPs offer to raise state duty for approving, registering construction projects Economy 15:01
Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviews progress of IAC Vikrant's sea trials Other News 14:58
Flights from Iran's Mashhad Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport up Transport 14:49
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company boosts exports Oil&Gas 14:48
Iran to reduce gas exports Oil&Gas 14:46
State duties don’t exceed inflation level – Azerbaijani deputy finance minister Finance 14:43
Iran and Turkmenistan are increasing transportation cooperation Transport 14:41
Turkmenistan discloses production volumes at big power plant Oil&Gas 14:39
Turkmenbashi refinery opens tender to buy tanks for oil products Tenders 14:36
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana to resume direct flights on Almaty-Baku route Transport 14:20
Iran sees increase in CNG consumption Oil&Gas 14:14
Iran faces increasing number of cyberattacks - ISCC ICT 13:59
G20 agrees to strengthen WHO on EUAs for Covid jabs: Piyush Goyal Other News 13:57
Russia detects over 40,000 daily COVID-19 cases for three straight days Russia 13:53
Iran shares data on inflation Finance 13:49
Iran's Pars Khodro Company increases car manufacturing Business 13:36
Major importers of Azerbaijan's oil products for 9M2021 disclosed Oil&Gas 13:34
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 13:23
Kuwait supports OPEC+ plan to increase oil output Arab World 13:07
Proposals made to charge state duty for licensing use of construction objects in Azerbaijan Economy 13:06
Iran's Saipa sees increase in passenger car manufacturing Business 12:59
Eni’s natural gas output slightly down y-o-y Oil&Gas 12:58
Passenger car manufacturing of Iran Khodro Company down Business 12:57
Eni’s installed capacity from renewable sources grows threefold Oil&Gas 12:55
Azerbaijan's budget revenues forecasted to grow via raising some state duties Economy 12:55
Eni sees increase in hydrocarbon output amid ramp-up in Egypt, Indonesia Oil&Gas 12:51
Iran Air plans more direct flights to Kuwait Business 12:41
Proposal made to establish state duty for conducting sports gambling in Azerbaijan Society 12:37
TOP-10 Azerbaijani banks in terms of loan portfolio for 3Q2021 Finance 12:34
Iran boosts trade turnover through customs of Mazandaran Province Business 12:23
Turkey may start short term spot gas exports to Europe from Sakarya field Oil&Gas 12:16
Haldor Topsoe says its technologies based on renewable feedstocks will be useful in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:03
Azerbaijani MPs propose to change amount of state duty for registering mobile devices Economy 12:01
Georgia’s GDP shows increase year on year – Galt & Taggart Georgia 12:00
Hungary talks on activities to become carbon neutral Oil&Gas 11:50
Iranian currency rates for November 1 Finance 11:44
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan Railways to purchase diesel fuel via tender Tenders 11:44
Proposals made to revise amount of state duty for registration of cars in Azerbaijan Economy 11:37
Baku holds first meeting of Council of Prosecutors General of Turkic Council countries Politics 11:34
Revenues of Turkmenistan’s state budget revealed Finance 11:21
Turkish president talks impact of new states joining Turkic Council Politics 11:11
Turkmen state concern to purchase drilling equipment via tender Tenders 11:04
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 1 Georgia 10:55
Management of Italian company Maire Tecnimont Group visits Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO) Society 10:33
Azerbaijan shares data on found mines, unexploded munitions on its liberated lands Politics 10:33
Azerbaijan reveals data on mine clearance carried out in liberated lands in October Politics 10:32
Kazakh president talks inadmissibility of decreasing domestic fuel reserves Oil&Gas 10:26
Kazakhstan eyes increasing electricity generation volume via renewable energy sources Economy 10:22
Dollar rises to 71,34 rubles Russia 10:17
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 10:17
Kazakhstan to resume regular flights to Azerbaijan Kazakhstan 10:16
Coal to remain most used primary energy resource in Kazakhstan until 2050 - IHS Markit Oil&Gas 10:15
UK business sentiment edges down but stays at high level - Lloyds Europe 10:13
Georgia increases imports of caviar Georgia 10:10
Azerbaijan’s parliament to discuss indexing state duties Economy 10:02
Kazakhstan, Russia sign MoU on project for ‘green’ hydrogen, ammonia production Oil&Gas 10:01
Dushanbe hosts another meeting of Kyrgyz, Tajik topographic working groups Kyrgyzstan 09:57
Sega, Microsoft explore cloud gaming alliance US 09:49
Azerbaijani national brand «Xurcun Chain of Boutiques» presents new product line and special gift boxes dedicated to Victory Day (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 09:34
Oil drops on China fuel reserves release Oil&Gas 09:33
Mobile internet speed to increase by 30% in Baku and Absheron Society 09:23
Iran shares data on cargo movements in western ports of Hormozgan Province Transport 09:07
Iran to launch new steel production facilities Business 09:06
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Nov.1 Oil&Gas 09:05
Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips in Iran Finance 09:04
Activity of Iran’s Mehrabad International Airport increases Transport 09:04
Number of passenger planes flying over Iran soars Transport 09:00
Activity of mines in Iran's Hormozgan Province resumed Business 08:59
Car transit through Iran's Khorramshahr port increases Transport 08:57
Bakcell CEO on plans to implement eSIM project in Azerbaijan (Exclusive) ICT 08:00
Kazakhstan reports 1,395 new COVID cases in 24 hr Kazakhstan 07:44
Bull running event in Spain cancelled after man gored to death Europe 07:17
Houthi missile attack on mosque, religious school kills and injures 29 civilians in Yemen - minister Arab World 06:27
3 rockets land in Baghdad Arab World 06:17
Australia reopens international borders for first time in pandemic Other News 05:30
US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions Arab World 04:38
France's Macron says Australia PM lied to him on submarine deal Europe 03:29
Psaki tests positive for COVID-19 US 02:40
Etihad to restart flights between Abu Dhabi and Madinah in Saudi Arabia Arab World 01:45
Trains collide in southwestern England Europe 00:50
Israel embraces booster shots against new wave of COVID-19 pandemic Israel 00:38
Turkey announces growth in chemicals exports for 9M2021 Turkey 00:01
Chronicles of Victory: November 1, 2020 Politics 00:01
U.S. announces deal with EU to resolve steel, aluminum tariff disputes US 31 October 23:34
Iran’s Esfahan Oil Refining Company shares data on its savings Oil&Gas 31 October 22:48
Uzbekistan used more than 26.2 million doses of vaccines to date Uzbekistan 31 October 22:35
Second round of local elections begin in North Macedonia Europe 31 October 21:55
Brazilian Senator visited Ganja and Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 31 October 21:07
Azerbaijani chess players take 11th, 13th among TOP-100 in the world Society 31 October 20:15
G20 countries agree to support tourism recovery Other News 31 October 20:07
All news