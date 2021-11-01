Azerbaijan confirms 1,200 more COVID-19 cases, 1,174 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 1,174 patients have recovered, and 27 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 532,570 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 495,353 of them have recovered, and 7,101 people have died. Currently, 30,116 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,161 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,202,697 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva take part in opening ceremony of Center of Creativity in Shamakhi
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening ceremony of nursery-kindergarten in Shamakhi district (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of North-West Regional SCADA Management Center owned by Azerishig company in Shamakhi (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of new building for secondary school in Ismayilli city (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of new building of Center for Support of Children and Families in Ismayilli (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view reconstruction work carried out at Badoyun Mosque
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Ismayilli (LIVE)
Azerbaijan's ground forces take part in competition for best armoured combat vehicle crew (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan talks work to identify remains of Azerbaijanis who went missing during first Karabakh war