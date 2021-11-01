Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

Some 263 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Nov. 1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 202 citizens, and the second one to 61 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,661,131 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,258,620 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,402,511 people - the second dose.