Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1
Trend:
Some 263 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Nov. 1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 202 citizens, and the second one to 61 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 9,661,131 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,258,620 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,402,511 people - the second dose.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts side event as part of UN General Assembly's 76th session (VIDEO)
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva take part in opening ceremony of Center of Creativity in Shamakhi
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening ceremony of nursery-kindergarten in Shamakhi district (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of North-West Regional SCADA Management Center owned by Azerishig company in Shamakhi (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of new building for secondary school in Ismayilli city (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of new building of Center for Support of Children and Families in Ismayilli (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view reconstruction work carried out at Badoyun Mosque
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Ismayilli (LIVE)
Azerbaijan's ground forces take part in competition for best armoured combat vehicle crew (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan talks work to identify remains of Azerbaijanis who went missing during first Karabakh war