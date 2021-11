Baku Media Center to present documentary on liberation of Shusha (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Trend:

The documentary film “Shusha, you’re free!” co-produced by Baku Media Center and Salnamafilm studio with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, will be shown on the eve of Victory Day [marked on November 8 to commemorate liberation of Shusha and other Azerbaijani cities and villages from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports.

The film viewers will be able to learn interesting details of the 'Shusha operation'. The film also contains interviews with Azerbaijani valiant soldiers and officers - participants of the operation and exclusive footage taken during the battles for the city of Shusha.