Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Trend:

Some 47,133 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Nov. 2, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 35,349 citizens, and the second one to 11,784 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,708,264 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,293,969 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,414,295 people - the second dose.