Cities of future being built in Karabakh - Azerbaijan State Committee (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

Cities of the future are being built in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Ilgar Isbatov said during an episode of Trend’s video project "Relevant with Sahil Karimli".

A year has passed since the historic victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day second Karabakh war. Immediately after that, the restoration of liberated Karabakh began. Over the past year, a lot of construction and restoration work has been done on the Azerbaijani lands liberated from occupation, and the process of creating the most modern infrastructure and building settlements continues. The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan is actively involved in planning this work.

Isbatov emphasized that from the first day of the war, the specialists of the State Committee began research regarding the restoration of Karabakh.

"We were absolutely sure that our lands would soon be liberated and the process of restoration of Karabakh would begin. Immediately after the victory, we visited the city of Shusha with specialists, then got acquainted with the potential of other liberated cities, planning and design work. We are currently building cities of the future in Karabakh," he said.