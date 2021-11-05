Azerbaijani boxer grabs bronze at 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kg) grabbed bronze at 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championship taking place in Belgrade, Trend reports with reference to the Boxing Federation of Azerbaijan.

This was the second bronze medal for Azerbaijan's team.

Aliyev, who previously defeated Stephen Newns (Scotland), Yuta Akiyama (Japan) and Obed Bartee-el II (US), met in the semifinals with Ukrainian Yurii Zakharieiev, defeating him for the bronze medal.

Azerbaijan is represented by nine boxers at the World Championship.