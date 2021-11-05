Azerbaijan purchases required volume of COVID-19 vaccines - first deputy health minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

Azerbaijan purchases the required volume of COVID-19 vaccines, Azerbaijani First Deputy Minister of Health, Acting Minister of Health Teymur Musayev said during the VIII Global Baku Forum panel discussions under the motto "The world after COVID-19”, Trend reports on Nov. 5.

Musayev stressed that the vaccination process has been underway in the country since January 18 and 60 percent of people older than 18 have already been vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine.

"The effective measures have been taken to combat COVID-19 from the first day of COVID-19 pandemic," the Azerbaijani first deputy minister of health said. "The number of beds for patients infected with COVID-19 has been brought to 10,000, artificial lung ventilation devices have been brought."

Referring to the "vaccine nationalism" that still exists in the world, Musayev noted that everyone should learn from the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic and the primary lesson is the transparency of information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-1" kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.