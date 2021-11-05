Difficulties pertain with COVID-19 vaccination process - former speaker of Israeli Knesset

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

There are difficulties with vaccination against COVID-19, former Speaker of the Israeli Knesset Dalia Itzik said during ‘Public Health and the People’s vaccine’ panel within the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19”, Trend reports on Nov. 5.

Itzik noted that people are spreading fake news about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This causes unrest among the population," a former speaker of the Israeli Knesset added. “The rate of vaccination is not ideal.”

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.