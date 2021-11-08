Istanbul greeting Azerbaijan on liberating Karabakh from occupation - creator of "Bayraktar" UAVs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

Istanbul is greeting Azerbaijan on the first anniversary of liberating Karabakh from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Selcuk Bayraktar, technical director of the Turkish Baykar Makina company and creator of “Bayraktar” UAVs, said on Twitter, Trend reports.

On November 8, Azerbaijan marks Victory Day commemorating liberation of its territories.

The decree "On establishment of Victory Day in Republic of Azerbaijan" was signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 3, 2020.

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline.

The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.