BHOS graduate, participant of Patriotic War gets job at SOCAR
Vali Aliyev, a graduate of the Petroleum Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of 2018 and a participant of the 44-day Patriotic War, has been hired by NeftGazTikinti trust of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).
Vali Aliyev was appointed to the position of Occupational Health and Safety Manager at NeftGazTikinti trust of SOCAR.
He participated in battles in the Jebrail, Fizuli, Shusha directions during the 44-day war, where he showed heroism and military prowess.
By the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, Vali Aliyev was awarded medals “For the Liberation of Jebrail”, “For the Liberation of Fizuli” and “Brave Warrior”.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by head of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Armenians living in Karabakh are citizens of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani Ambassador to France (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Significance of trilateral statement of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia can hardly be overstated – Russian official
Poland plans to cover all gas demand by supplies other than from Eastern direction in 2022 – ministry (Exclusive)
Our goal is to ensure contribution of Russia-Turkey Joint Monitoring Center to sustainable stability in region – Turkish MoD
Illegal visit of Armenian Defense Minister to Azerbaijani territories is military-political provocation - MoD