BHOS graduate, participant of Patriotic War gets job at SOCAR

Vali Aliyev, a graduate of the Petroleum Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of 2018 and a participant of the 44-day Patriotic War, has been hired by NeftGazTikinti trust of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

Vali Aliyev was appointed to the position of Occupational Health and Safety Manager at NeftGazTikinti trust of SOCAR.

He participated in battles in the Jebrail, Fizuli, Shusha directions during the 44-day war, where he showed heroism and military prowess.

By the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, Vali Aliyev was awarded medals “For the Liberation of Jebrail”, “For the Liberation of Fizuli” and “Brave Warrior”.