Azerbaijan sees lowest COVID-19 mortality rate in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

The lowest mortality from coronavirus infection (COVID-19) per million people was recorded in Azerbaijan compared to other countries of the South Caucasus, Trend reports on Nov. 10 citing Our World in Data portal.

According to the portal, the highest COVID-19 death rate was recorded in Georgia – 2,600 deaths per million people.

Armenia ranked second with 2,200 deaths per million people.

As of Nov. 9, this indicator made up 713 per million people in Azerbaijan, which is the smallest rate in the South Caucasus.

Totally, as of this date, 550,446 people have been infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan, 511,400 of them have recovered, and 7,320 people have died. Currently, 31,020 people are under treatment in special hospitals.