Azerbaijani Justice Ministry talks persons released under amnesty act on Victory Day (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted at 12:25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Samir Ali - Trend:

A day after the announcement of the Amnesty Act on the occasion of the Victory Day of Azerbaijan [commemorating liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], 36 people were released, Malik Alakbarov, head of the punishment control inspectorate at the Ministry of Justice, said, Trend reports.

Alakbarov made the remark at a round table with the participation of media representatives.

According to Alakbarov, in general, to date the action of the Amnesty Act has covered 101 convicts in the Penitentiary Service.

On November 5, it was reported that the Milli Mejlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan approved a bill on the announcement of amnesty in connection with the Victory Day. The decision came into force from the date of adoption."