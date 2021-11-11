Azerbaijan confirms 1,774 more COVID-19 cases, 2,365 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,774 new COVID-19 cases, 2,365 patients have recovered, and 30 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 554,096 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 516,013 of them have recovered, and 7,372 people have died. Currently, 30,711 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,350 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,321,217 tests have been conducted so far.