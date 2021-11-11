Azerbaijan confirms 1,774 more COVID-19 cases, 2,365 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,774 new COVID-19 cases, 2,365 patients have recovered, and 30 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 554,096 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 516,013 of them have recovered, and 7,372 people have died. Currently, 30,711 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,350 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,321,217 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
We will continue to provide support in process of reconstruction and restoration of liberated lands in future too - Erdogan
Reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated lands to be one of main directions in budget expenditures for 2022 – minister
Azerbaijan’s 2022 state budget largest in 30-year history of independence – deputy chairman of parliament