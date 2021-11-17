Azerbaijani parliament approves subsistence minimum for 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The subsistence minimum for 2022 has been approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Nov. 17.
This issue was discussed at the session of the Azerbaijani parliament.
So, the subsistence minimum for next year for the country was set at 210 manat ($123.5), for the working-age population - 220 manat ($129.4), pensioners - 176 manat ($103.5), and for children - 193 manat ($113.5).
