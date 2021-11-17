Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

Some 33,784 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 17, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 4,864 citizens, the second one 7, 712 citizens and the booster dose – 21,208.

Totally, up until now, 10,165,834 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,033,346 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,498,072 people - the second dose and 634,416 people booster dose.