Baku holds V All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children (PHOTO) (UPDATE 2)

12:32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

The V All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Regional Development Public Association and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF),Trend reports on Nov. 18.

The forum is attended by about 350 children who are distinguished by their activity, special skills and abilities, who have leadership qualities, and who are also participants in summer schools organized by the state committee.

Special attention is paid to the participation in the forum of children in need of special care, deprived of parental care, children of martyrs and war veterans, as well as children with disabilities.

Such forums are important from the point of view of children's participation in decision-making in the area of ​​their rights, taking initiatives to solve their problems, and drawing public attention to the protection of children's rights.

The All-Republican Forum of Children is held with the aim of protecting and promoting their rights, making political and legal decisions related to children, taking into account the views of children in the development of legislation, programs and projects, to give children the opportunity to talk about their problems, to come up with initiatives and recommendations, as well as to draw the attention of state bodies, the public, civil society and the media to the need to protect and ensure the rights and freedoms of children.

The I All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children was held in 2009, the II Forum - in 2011, the III Forum - in 2014 and the IV Forum - in 2017.