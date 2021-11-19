Baku has all necessary conditions for participants of 35th FIG World Championships - US gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

All necessary conditions have been created for the participants of the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, gymnast from the US Ruben Padilla, participating in the championships, told Trend.

“It is very comfortable in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku,” Padilla said. “The championships have been organized perfectly. We can concentrate only on the performance, without being distracted by other nuances.”

“Before the competition, the US team adapted to the local climate,” the gymnast added. “This is my third visit to Baku, so I am well aware of the conditions that are created here for athletes.”

The gymnast also said that he had already met and talked to members of UK’s and Belgian teams.

“The participation in the World Championships for each of us is to gain much experience, an opportunity to test our strength, to watch the performances of other athletes,” Padilla said.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.