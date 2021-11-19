Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

Some 32,573 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 19, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 4,386 citizens, the second one 6,902 citizens and the booster dose – 21,285.

Totally, up until now, 10, 234,106 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,042,611 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,512,674 people - the second dose and 678,821 people booster dose.