Japanese women’s team ranks first in trampoline at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19
By Jani Babayeva - Trend:
The Japanese women’s team ranked first in trampoline at the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 19.
The Japanese team scored 164.245. The Chinese team (163.250 points) ranked second while the Russian team (162.920 points) ranked third.
The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.
About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.
