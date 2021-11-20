Azerbaijan doesn’t toughen quarantine due to ongoing COVID-19 vaccination – TABIB (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 12:03

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Quarantine regime in Azerbaijan is not being tightened due to ongoing vaccination against COVID-19, head of the Department for Control and Prevention of Diseases of the Association for Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said at an international conference on "COVID-19: Early and Late Consequences" held in Baku on Nov. 20, Trend reports.

According to Garayeva, since the beginning of vaccination in Azerbaijan, the level of coronavirus infection has significantly increased several times.

"However, we did not tighten quarantine, which is associated with the positive effect of vaccination," she said.

Garayeva also said noted that at the beginning of the pandemic, tightening quarantine was the only way out, but now the situation is different.

"This is due to the influence of vaccination. Citizens must be vaccinated and receive the third dose of the vaccine," she said.

The head of the department added that to date, 43,551 medical personnel, 574 volunteers and 380 specialists invited from abroad have been involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Azerbaijan.

In addition, she noted that during the second Karabakh war medical services to the wounded were provided by 10,000 medical personnel, 1,300 volunteers and 100 foreign specialists.