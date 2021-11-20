Resident of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy, who got blown up by mine is alive - prosecutor's office
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20
By Samir Ali – Trend:
Shahin Garayev, born in 1972, who was blown up this afternoon on an anti-personnel mine near the Tapgaragoyunlu village of the Goranboy district during agricultural work, is alive, Trend reports citing the regional prosecutor's office on Nov. 20.
According to the information, as a result of a mine explosion, he received bodily injuries of varying severity.
The fact is being investigated in the Goranboy District Prosecutor's Office.
