Resident of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy, who got blown up by mine is alive - prosecutor's office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Shahin Garayev, born in 1972, who was blown up this afternoon on an anti-personnel mine near the Tapgaragoyunlu village of the Goranboy district during agricultural work, is alive, Trend reports citing the regional prosecutor's office on Nov. 20.

According to the information, as a result of a mine explosion, he received bodily injuries of varying severity.

The fact is being investigated in the Goranboy District Prosecutor's Office.