US committed to continue partnership with Azerbaijan in healthcare even after COVID-19 – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The US is committed to continue the partnership with Azerbaijan in healthcare even after the COVID-19 pandemic, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle D. Litzenberger told reporters, Trend reports.

“Vaccination levels are increasing both in Azerbaijan and the US. They are essential in the diplomatic community to be able to do our business. We have vaccines and I think that will help the world find its way out of this pandemic. I am eager as the situation improves to redouble our efforts for person-to-person kind of communication. We have also provided something over $6 million of assistance to Azerbaijan to help it deal with the consequences of COVID-19. We’ve been working with the World Health Organization (WHO) and with TABIB very closely to provide training, equipment and to help with transformation of public health sector to deal with this unprecedented global crisis,” he said.