Employee of "Azerishig" hits mine in liberated territories (UPDATE)

On November 21, 2021, the Lachin district prosecutor's office received information that an employee of Azerishig OJSC, a resident of Bilasuvar district, Abilov Mahir, born in 1988, was wounded as a result of a mine explosion while on duty in the territory of the village of Gulyabird, Trend reports citing district prosecutor's office.

Employees of the prosecutor's office examined the scene of the incident, ordered a forensic medical examination, performed other procedural actions.

Makhir Abilov's right leg was amputated below the ankle as a result of a mine explosion in the specified area.

The fact is under investigation in the Lachin district prosecutor's office.