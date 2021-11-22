Employee of "Azerishig" hits mine in liberated territories (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.22
Trend:
On November 21, 2021, the Lachin district prosecutor's office received information that an employee of Azerishig OJSC, a resident of Bilasuvar district, Abilov Mahir, born in 1988, was wounded as a result of a mine explosion while on duty in the territory of the village of Gulyabird, Trend reports citing district prosecutor's office.
Employees of the prosecutor's office examined the scene of the incident, ordered a forensic medical examination, performed other procedural actions.
Makhir Abilov's right leg was amputated below the ankle as a result of a mine explosion in the specified area.
The fact is under investigation in the Lachin district prosecutor's office.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Agricultural products may be exported from liberated Azerbaijani lands to any country - Food Safety Agency
Azerbaijani president signs law approving protocol to extend term of agreement between Azerbaijan, UN Food and Agriculture Organization
US welcomes decision to create direct communication line between Azerbaijan, Armenia via defense ministries – ambassador
Presentation on work to be done in Azerbaijani liberated lands would be held in S.Korea in coming days