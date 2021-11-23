Azerbaijan may discuss issue on budget of State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The issue of including the budget of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance into the consolidated budget may be discussed in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Nov. 23.
“We have achieved the introduction of mandatory health insurance throughout the country this year,” the minister added. “A corresponding decision may be made next year when this system is fully established. It is necessary to thoroughly consider this issue.”
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
It is early to talk about fourth dose of vaccine against COVID-19 - Head of WHO office in Azerbaijan