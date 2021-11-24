Azerbaijan shows footage from Ilhichilar village of Aghdam district (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated the video footage from Ilhichilar village of Aghdam district, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.
The footage:
