Azerbaijan provides water supply to liberated Kalbajar city

Azerbaijan’s Azersu OJSC following the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev continues to carry out work on the restoration and reconstruction of water supply systems in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the company told Trend.

Urgent measures were taken in the liberated Kalbajar district and water supply was provided to the city of Kalbajar, as well as to military and civilian facilities.