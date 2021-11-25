Azerbaijan provides water supply to liberated Kalbajar city
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s Azersu OJSC following the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev continues to carry out work on the restoration and reconstruction of water supply systems in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the company told Trend.
Urgent measures were taken in the liberated Kalbajar district and water supply was provided to the city of Kalbajar, as well as to military and civilian facilities.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Modern infrastructure of social services to be created in liberated Azerbaijani lands - deputy minister
Armenia completely changed Yerevan’s architecture - Azerbaijani Presidential Administration official
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks on spreading inaccurate information on Armenia’s armed provocation
23,000 archaeological finds discovered during construction of South Caucasus Pipeline in Azerbaijan - bp
Launch of Apple Pay in Azerbaijan is strongest growth stimulant for contactless payments - VISA (Exclusive)