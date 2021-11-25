Baku hosts opening ceremony of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competition (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

An opening ceremony of the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competition has been held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

During the ceremony, the flags of the countries participating in the competition were brought into the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena. The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

Oaths were taken on behalf of the judges, gymnasts and coaches. The vows once again reminded of the observance of the principles of healthy competition, fair judging and fairness in sports.

On behalf of the gymnasts, an Azerbaijani athlete, participant of the competition Seljan Magsudova took the oath.

Then a spectacular gymnastic show was demonstrated.

The competition will last four days (November 25-28).

Totally, 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world are participating in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts will perform in the 11-12, 13-14, 15-16 and 17-21 age categories. They are taking part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline.

Each Age Group World Competition program includes qualifying rounds and final performances. According to the rules, one participant can perform in different programs.

Azerbaijan is represented at the competition by 15 gymnasts - Seljan Mahsudova, Mahsud Mahsudov, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Ibrahim Mustafazade, Mehdi Aliyev, Nijat Mirzayev, Ali Niftaliyev, Shafiga Humbatova, Sama Jafarova (trampoline jumping program); Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizada, Bilal Gurbanov, Huseyn Asadullayev, Aleksey Karatashov and Elnur Mammadov (acrobatic track jumping program).

In accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules, the competitions are being held without spectators.