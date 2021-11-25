Finalists in individual trampoline jumping announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The gymnasts who reached the final in the individual trampoline jumping among women in the 13-14 age group were named at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 25.

Such gymnasts as Silvia Coluzzi (Italy), Sofiia Aliaeva (Russia), Maya Moeller (Germany), Alexandra Mytnik (US), Nadezda Chernysheva (Russia), Ava Dehanes (US), Yuka Tsuzuku (Japan), and Sakura Hadewara (Japan) reached the final.

Azerbaijani gymnast Shafiga Humbatova didn’t qualify for the final in this program and took 32nd place by scoring 77.265 points.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old, and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline programs.

Azerbaijan is being represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline - Seljan Mahsudova (age category 17-21), Magsud Mahsudov (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehdi Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzayev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizada (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Aleksey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.