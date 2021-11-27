Several hydrological points to be installed on rivers in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories – ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

Work on the installation of 11 hydrological points will soon begin on 10 rivers in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Deputy Head of the Department of Environmental Protection and Use of Natural Resources of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Ragub Mirzoyev said, Trend reports.

Also, according to Mirzoyev, in the coming years, hydrological posts will be restored in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.