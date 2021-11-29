Event, dedicated to the anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi held in Tatarstan (PHOTO)

In the framework of the International Youth Festival of Modern Muslim Culture organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan and "Selet" Youth Center (Republic of Tatarstan) in partnership with Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum and its Eurasian Regional Center as well as other organizations, the event, dedicated to the 880th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi was held in Kazan city. The organizer of the event is Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum – Eurasian Regional Center (ICYF-ERC).

In the the opening ceremony of the event, which was held in a hybrid format, Vusal Gurbanov, Acting Director General of the ICYF-ERC, Aygul Gabdrrahmanova, the Director of Tatarstan Youth Center “Selet” and Sergey Orlov, the representative of Federal Agency on Youth Affairs of Russian Federation, welcoming the participants emphasized on the successful cooperation between the organizations, also noted the necessity studying of Nizami Ganjavi heritage by organizing such events.

In the debates the following topics were listened by participants: “Nizami’s poems in the context of intercivilizational relations” by Emin Ramazanov, leader of international project “Salam Tatarstan”, “Shihabeddin Marjani’s place in the Tatar’s culture” by Askar Gatin, Senior Adviser of Department on Religious Organizations of President’s Administration of the Republic of Tatarstan, “Example of Nizami – role of culture in the enlightening of youth”, by Ilgar Fahmi, writer, playwright and Secretary of Azerbaijan’s Writers Union. Mingol Galiyev, the well-known singer and professor of Tatartsan told about the global significance of Nizami’s poems.

Numerous youth representatives from different countries of the world took part in this event.

The event was attended by about one hundred students, scientists, experts, as well as prominent public and political figures of Indonesia. It should be noted that, this seminar is the 6th international event organized by the ICYF-ERC, dedicated to the 880th anniversary of Nizami.