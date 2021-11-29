Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

Some 297 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 29, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 66 citizens, the second one 14 citizens and the booster dose – 217.

Totally, up until now, 10,486,947 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,074,341 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,559,877 people - the second dose and 852,729 people booster dose.