AZAL discloses reason for Baku-Nakhchivan flight delay

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

The Baku-Nakhchivan flight is being delayed at Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan airport due to thick fog, Trend reports citing AZAL on Nov. 30.

Flights J2-251 and J2-253 will be made when fog disappears.

"According to the airline's rules, in case of necessity, the passengers who are awaiting departure at the airport will be provided with food and drinks," the message said.