Several Azerbaijani organizations address citizens on omicron coronavirus variant (UPDATE)

Society 30 November 2021 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

Details added, first version posted 15:47

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance and Control and Prevention of Diseases of the Association for Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) issued a joint statement in connection with the omicron coronavirus variant, Trend reports on Nov. 30.

According to the statement, following the "Strategy for vaccination against COVID-19 in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2021-2022", the vaccination process continues in stages throughout the country.

"A new variant of the coronavirus (omicron strain), which has recently appeared as a result of mutations, is of serious concern both in Azerbaijan and around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) said the new variant of the coronavirus, first detected on November 24, has a higher reinfection rate than previous mutations," the statement says.

According to WHO, the overall global threat associated with the new variant of the omicron coronavirus is assessed as very high. It is expected that information on the infectiousness and potential for spreading the new mutation will become known in the coming days.

"We inform citizens that in order to control the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan, the health authorities of the republic are monitoring the experience of countries around the world in combating coronavirus mutations, in particular, with the omicron strain. First identified in South Africa, omicron strain was soon found in many countries - the UK, the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, Czech and Italy," the statement said.

It was also noted in the statement that the analysis of the results of the studies carried out once again showed that vaccination is the most effective way to protect against new and rapidly spreading dangerous variants of the virus.

As a result of the active participation of the population in the vaccination process, the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable.

"Health authorities urge our citizens, without wasting time, to be vaccinated with a reinforcing (booster) dose of vaccine. We must not forget that in addition to vaccination, it is necessary to observe the rules of a special quarantine regime. Observance of social distance, the use of masks and hand hygiene are the only way to be protected from illness, to return to normal life in the world and in our country, regardless of the variant of the virus," the statement said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 30
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 30
Iranian currency rates for November 30
Iranian currency rates for November 30
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 29
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 29
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals amount of sold foreign currency Finance 16:41
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:39
Azerbaijan confirms 1,678 more COVID-19 cases, 1,934 recoveries Society 16:37
Azerbaijan opens criminal case on crash of military helicopter of State Border Service Society 16:31
Iran extends condolences to Azerbaijan over military helicopter crash Politics 16:30
Turkey talks ongoing support in demining Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 16:25
Azerbaijan reveals names of dead and wounded in military helicopter crash Politics 16:23
Iran beats sets new domestic record regarding transit of goods Transport 16:22
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva express condolences to families of dead in military helicopter crash Politics 16:16
Georgian, Ukrainian, and Moldovan PMs hold meeting in Brussels Georgia 16:02
Alliance Logistics talks potential of Zangazur corridor in increasing goods transit via Azerbaijan Transport 15:58
Uzbek Statistics Committee reveals amount of construction work done for 10M2021 Uzbekistan 15:57
Volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP disclosed Economy 15:50
Several Azerbaijani organizations address citizens on omicron coronavirus variant Society 15:47
It is important to cooperate with such partners as Azerbaijan - Head of EU Delegation Economy 15:45
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 30 Society 15:44
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company to buy batteries via tender Tenders 15:34
Azerbaijan unveils numbers of mine incidents due to illegal entry into liberated lands Society 15:26
Turkish MoD expresses condolences to Azerbaijan on military helicopter crash victims Politics 15:26
Russia, Italy discuss situation in South Caucasus Politics 15:23
Georgian Government to co-op with private sector – Business Association Georgia 15:21
UK health chief says no indication of Omicron wave so far Europe 15:05
SOCAR Turkey forecasts growth in its total revenues for 2021 Oil&Gas 15:01
Webinar conference held for youth from Central Asia (PHOTO) Society 15:00
Export prices of Georgian apples increase Georgia 14:54
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee comments on alleged reduction of $300 limit for orders from abroad Economy 14:54
Kazakhstan sees increase in pension savings Finance 14:53
Volume of loans issued by private banks of Uzbekistan increases over year Uzbekistan 14:53
Iran shares import data Business 14:47
Money transfers via Kazakhstan National Bank's payment systems down Finance 14:47
Iran increases sale of state assets Business 14:47
Nepal unveils first shock table facility built with Indian aid Other News 14:45
Non-OPEC crude oil supply to continue upward trend by 2023 Oil&Gas 14:37
Iran eyes manufacturing goods in Syria, exporting final products to third countries Business 14:36
Azerbaijan to launch social package in 2022 – minister Economy 14:28
UAE's ADNOC to supply full crude volumes to Asia buyers in Feb Arab World 14:20
Azerbaijani president signs order to erect monument to famous poet in Baku Politics 14:20
President Ilham Aliyev receives Pakistani Defense Production Minister Politics 14:18
Azerbaijan repairs Shaki ferry ship at Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard Transport 14:15
Azerbaijan reveals electricity generated by power plants in October 2021 Economy 14:04
Kazakhstan's banks increase lending over 10M2021 Business 14:02
Azerbaijan to develop single mobile app for various types of insurance – Central Bank Economy 13:59
AZAL discloses reason for Baku-Nakhchivan flight delay Society 13:58
Georgia’s potato exports to Central Asia up Georgia 13:57
Russia records 32,648 new daily coronavirus cases, lowest number since Oct 15 Russia 13:56
Uzbekistan shares data on loan portfolio of its banks in 10M2021 Uzbekistan 13:56
Iran eyes increase in value of exports – IRICA Business 13:55
Georgia’s hazelnut exports continue to increase Georgia 13:50
Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna opens tender on car renting services Tenders 13:47
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank eyes introducing innovation in insurance sector Economy 13:27
Georgia’s GDP to reach European level – minister Georgia 13:27
German companies sign contracts with Azerbaijan in railway construction Economy 13:25
Kazakhstan reports increase in placed deposits value Finance 13:24
Petkim's revenues reached record high level this year - SOCAR Turkey CEO Oil&Gas 13:22
Gas consumption in Iran continues to grow Oil&Gas 13:21
Azerbaijan produces over 20,000 PCR tests for COVID-19 Economy 13:21
Georgia reveals sectors affected by real GDP growth Georgia 13:19
SOCAR Turkey discloses its investments in Turkey (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 13:18
Dynamics of European oil demand in 2021-23 Oil&Gas 13:08
Iran boosts exports via customs of Bushehr Province Business 13:07
Chinese FM makes statement on meeting of leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia in Sochi Politics 12:58
Europe to see increase in jet fuel demand – JP Morgan Oil&Gas 12:55
Azerbaijan's air defense units carry out combat firing exercises (VIDEO) Politics 12:53
Top Russian, Mongolian defense officials discuss cooperation Russia 12:52
Azerbaijani currency rates for November 30 Finance 12:51
"International Youth Festival of Modern Muslim Culture" ended in Kazan (PHOTO) Society 12:49
French inflation hits 13-year high in November Europe 12:44
World oil demand to rise in 2022 Oil&Gas 12:33
German companies express interest in investing in Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone Economy 12:28
Kazakhstan’s oil construction company opens tender for electrical equipment Tenders 12:28
Azerbaijan sees increase volume of loans issued for construction sector Finance 12:25
Military helicopter crashes in Azerbaijan Politics 12:21
Kazakh energy minister talk sale of hydroelectric power plants to UAE Kazakhstan 12:20
Iran wants lifting of all sanctions - AEOI Nuclear Program 12:02
State Agency on Vocational Education and Azerconnect sign Memorandum of Understanding Economy 11:54
Volume of Azerbaijani gas exports to Turkey disclosed Oil&Gas 11:53
Japan confirms first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus Other News 11:49
International Court of Justice to deliver its order on Azerbaijan's case against Armenia Politics 11:46
Kazakhstan’s manufacturing industry maintains stable growth – ministry Kazakhstan 11:45
Georgian stock market eyes additional investments Georgia 11:44
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas, Russia’s Tatneft establish JV for butadiene rubbers production Oil&Gas 11:42
Azerbaijan, Iran implementing important projects - ambassador Politics 11:39
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Shimoliy Dengizkul field Uzbekistan 11:36
Iran records increase in exports from Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province Business 11:36
Azerbaijan discloses volume of contaminated potatoes returned to Georgia Economy 11:31
Vietnam to localize production of Russian Sputnik V vaccine Russia 11:29
Kazakhstan's PM talks industrial development Kazakhstan 11:16
Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Iran gas swap deal: chance to strengthen energy co-op Oil&Gas 11:15
Uzbek BMB Group to organize export of saffron to Spain Uzbekistan 11:14
India steps ups COVID-19 testing for international flyers Other News 11:12
IIT-Guwahati develops coating for cloth masks for better COVID protection Other News 11:12
India-Singapore flights commence under vaccinated travel lane Other News 11:11
Number of flights via Iran’s Tabriz International Airport up Transport 11:02
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 30 Georgia 10:56
Vice admiral R Hari Kumar to take over as new chief of Naval staff today Other News 10:40
JP Morgan expects Azerbaijan’s oil output to fall in 2023 Oil&Gas 10:36
CEO of European Azerbaijan School explains goals of hosting first IB conference (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 10:28
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kalbajar's liberated Gilinjli village (VIDEO) Politics 10:27
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 10:26
Azerbaijan sees growth in real estate registration rate for 10M2021 (Exclusive) Economy 10:26
All news