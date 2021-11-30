Azerbaijan opens criminal case on crash of military helicopter of State Border Service (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 16:31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

A criminal case has been initiated in connection with the crash of a military helicopter of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan in Khizi district, Trend reports citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the information, an inspection of the scene was carried out with the participation of the leadership of the General Prosecutor's Office.

On the fact, the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor’s Office initiated a criminal case under Article 352.2 (negligent violation of the rules of flight or preparation for a flight, leading to the death of two or more people) and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan took the criminal investigation under special control.

Prosecutors who are currently at the scene are carrying out intensive investigative actions.

Note that on November 30, at about 10:40 am (GMT+4), a military helicopter of the State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat aviation range.