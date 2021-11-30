AZAL plane makes emergency landing in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

Due to unfavorable weather conditions (heavy fog), the captain of the aircraft performing Azerbaijan Airlines flight, flight J2-2251 Baku-Nakhchivan, decided to return to the airport of departure, Trend reports citing airline press service.

The plane landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 21:37.

Passengers of this flight will fly to Nakhchivan after the weather conditions improve there.

Heavy fog in Nakhchivan today also caused delays in AZAL flights in this direction.