Some try to use helicopter crash for political purposes - Azerbaijan's prosecutor general (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Some people try to use the crash of a military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service for political purposes, Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, who is on a visit to Kyiv (Ukraine), told journalists, Trend reports.

“On my behalf and behalf of the staff of the General Prosecutor's Office, I express condolences to the families and relatives of those killed in the crash of the Mi-17 helicopter of the State Border Service, which was making a training flight and I wish recovery to the wounded,” Aliyev said.

The prosecutor general stressed that a criminal case on the crash of a military helicopter has been initiated.

“The criminal case will be thoroughly investigated upon President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions,” Aliyev said. “All reasons for the incident will be revealed. The Azerbaijani public will be informed about the investigation.”

The prosecutor general regretted that some people are trying to use the incident for political purposes, spreading unfounded rumors.

"The most stringent measures envisaged upon the Azerbaijani legislation will be taken against these people,” Aliyev said. “It is unacceptable to use this tragedy for political purposes.”

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district at 10:40 (GMT+4) on Nov. 30, as a result of which two people were injured and 14 people were killed.

The Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal case under Article 352.2 (violation of the rules of flight and preparation for flight, leading to the death of two or more people) and other articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.