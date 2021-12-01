Azerbaijan considering sending medical workers of Baku clinics to district hospitals

Society 1 December 2021 18:59 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan considering sending medical workers of Baku clinics to district hospitals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

Medical workers of Azerbaijan’s Baku clinics are planned to be sent to the district hospitals, in which there are not enough doctors, Araz Nasirov, head of the Strategic Analysis Department of the Azerbaijani State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance, said while answering questions on the topic "Cooperation between the public and private sectors in healthcare" during the "Medical Insurance Hour" show, Trend reports on Dec. 1.

Nasirov added that the Agency will cover the accommodation costs and utilities.

“Moreover, the work is underway to attract professional doctors who have received education abroad,” head of the department said. “New rules are being approved. More than 10 specialists who studied in Turkey have begun to work in state medical institutions.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Activities in Iran’s Imam Khomeini port down
Activities in Iran’s Imam Khomeini port down
Kazakhstan reports increase in maritime transport volumes
Kazakhstan reports increase in maritime transport volumes
PMO records increase in cargo movements in Iranian ports
PMO records increase in cargo movements in Iranian ports
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan working on reconstruction railway line which is part of Zangazur corridor (PHOTO) Economy 20:13
SOCAR’s STAR refinery tests numerous types of crude oil Economy 19:45
Azerbaijan considering sending medical workers of Baku clinics to district hospitals Society 18:59
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:57
Azerbaijan confirms 1,795 more COVID-19 cases, 1,967 recoveries Society 18:44
Azerbaijani National Depository Center opens tender to buy new generation security system Tenders 18:25
Georgia boosts honey exports Georgia 18:12
Solar PV growth to surpass wind in EU in 2021-2026 Oil&Gas 18:07
Servicemen injured in Azerbaijani helicopter crash talk about incident (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 18:02
Turkmen company exports paper products to Uzbekistan, Turkey Turkmenistan 18:01
Iranian companies express readiness to restore factories in Syria - minister Finance 17:59
Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to meet in Sweden Politics 17:56
President Ilham Aliyev receives EU Special Representative for South Caucasus (PHOTO) Politics 17:52
US Marshall Legacy Institute sends eight more mine detection dogs to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 17:48
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 17:47
Azerbaijani agency shares data for mine detection, clearing work in liberated territories Society 17:47
Central Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to insure fixed assets Tenders 17:47
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 oil exports to Spain revealed Economy 17:45
Uzbek Statistics Committee shares data on volume of retail trade turnover Uzbekistan 17:44
Georgian medics advise reconsidering COVID-19 passports issuance Georgia 17:44
Overview of Uzbekistan's volume of wholesale trade turnover dynamics between 2010-2020 Uzbekistan 17:44
Price indexes of construction, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 17:43
Georgia, IMF discuss new co-op program Georgia 17:42
Prices for goods and services in consumer market of Uzbekistan rise Uzbekistan 17:42
Turkey’s diesel fuel exports to Georgia down Georgia 17:41
Georgia, NATO discuss further co-op and Black Sea security Georgia 17:41
Iran bans import of musical instruments due to lack of foreign exchange resources Business 17:40
Turkmen ministry prolongs tender for supply of metal blanks Tenders 17:40
IRENEX shares data on sales of Tabriz Oil Refining Company Oil&Gas 17:39
Activities in Iran’s Imam Khomeini port down Transport 17:38
Star Refinery satisfies about quarter of Turkey's refined petroleum product needs - CEO Oil&Gas 17:37
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company opens tender to supply fittings Tenders 17:37
Mobile phones rank first in Iran’s total imports - IRICA Business 17:36
Turkmenistan’s education ministry extends tender for setting drip irrigation system Tenders 17:36
Oil minister tells president, parliament that Iran's oil exports 'significantly grow' Oil&Gas 17:35
Azerbaijan, Pakistan talk prospects for development of military co-op (PHOTO) Politics 17:35
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer exports increase over 10M2021 Economy 17:35
Iran unveils volume of dates export Business 17:34
Iran’s CBI reveals data on balance of bank loans Finance 17:34
EU to exceed current renewable capacity plans for 2030 Oil&Gas 17:33
Azerbaijan reveals oil exports to Italy in 10M2021 Economy 17:33
Azerbaijan shares data on oil export to Croatia in 10M2021 Economy 17:33
Baku Metro provides ‘November 8’ station with backup power supply (Exclusive) (PHOTO) Economy 17:20
Renewable electricity generation to exceed average annual growth rate of 2015-2020 Oil&Gas 17:19
Expansion of bioenergy for power capacity to slow down Oil&Gas 17:12
Renewable energy capacity to expand by 2026, says IEA Oil&Gas 17:05
Azerbaijan talks ongoing work to provide electricity to liberated Lachin district Economy 16:51
Special representative of Azerbaijan's President in liberated territories within Karabakh economic region appointed Politics 16:48
German Ambassador expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over deadly helicopter crash Politics 16:27
Iran, Syria sign four cooperation agreements Business 16:25
Iran to invest in Syrian industrial towns Business 16:24
Austria extends COVID-19 lockdown by 10 days Europe 16:16
Branch of Azerbaijan’s Balakhani Operating Company opens tender to buy pipes, pumps Tenders 16:09
Baku electric company opens tender to buy materials for lamp posts repair Tenders 16:07
Organization of social zone of Aghdam Industrial Park completes in Azerbaijan – minister Economy 16:02
Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia to meet in Moscow today Politics 16:01
Azerbaijan’s Azerishig opens tender for reconstruction of substation in Sumgayit Tenders 16:00
Kazakhstan increases trade with India over 9M2021 Business 15:51
Nar continues to grow IT professionals (PHOTO) Economy 15:45
India provides medical, humanitarian aid to over 150 countries to deal with COVID-19: MEA Other News 15:40
Georgia receives COVID-19 support grant from German Development Bank Georgia 15:37
Turkey-Azerbaijan trade turnover grows in October 2021 Turkey 15:35
Kazakhstan reports increase in maritime transport volumes Transport 15:27
SOCAR Petroleum to open new petrol station in Azerbaijan’s Gubadli district Economy 15:27
SOCAR Georgia Gas increases gas tariffs Georgia 15:14
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 1 Society 15:03
Azerbaijan discloses data on oil exports to Israel Oil&Gas 15:02
Georgian cities receive EU grant for cultural development Georgia 14:59
Saudi Arabia reports first Omicron case coming from north Africa Arab World 14:55
Georgian FM expresses condolences for lives lost in crash of military helicopter Georgia 14:52
PMO records increase in cargo movements in Iranian ports Transport 14:52
Turkey’s BOTAS increases gas imports Oil&Gas 14:49
Hungary launches Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship programm Society 14:42
Russia working out celebration program for 30th anniversary of ties with Azerbaijan - MFA Politics 14:35
Burial ceremony of Azerbaijani helicopter crash victims held in second Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 14:31
Georgian Embassy expresses condolences to Azerbaijan on helicopter crash Politics 14:28
Iran to prepare budget bill with highest economic growth estimates - President Raisi Business 13:54
Construction and installation work under completion at Azerbaijan’s Khojasan metro station (PHOTO) Economy 13:51
Dynamics of OPEC+ production in 2021-2023 Oil&Gas 13:49
Share of Iranian government in earnings from crude oil exports to decrease – Official Oil&Gas 13:46
Some try to use helicopter crash for political purposes - Azerbaijan's prosecutor general (PHOTO) Politics 13:45
Azerbaijan lost comrades - head of Azerbaijani State Border Service on helicopter crash Politics 13:44
Azerbaijan sees increase in local payments of foreigners via bank cards Finance 13:44
Azerishig OJSC reveals work done to supply power to Azerbaijan’ Kalbajar Oil&Gas 13:43
Russian Moscow Exchange and Uzbek Toshkent Stock Exchange sign co-op agreement Uzbekistan 13:41
Turkey increases volume of crude oil import for 10M2021 Oil&Gas 13:41
Turkey shares data on marine fuel exports to Georgia Georgia 13:35
Volume of industrial production in Uzbekistan increases - Bluestone Investment Bank Uzbekistan 13:34
Uzbekistan eyes to construct new hydroelectric power plants Uzbekistan 13:34
Azerbaijan increases cars import over 10M2021 Transport 13:32
Turkmenistan discloses amount of products sold via local commodity exchange Turkmenistan 13:32
Iran sees increase in value of trade turnover via Mazandaran Province customs Business 13:31
Turkmenistan’s State Concern open tender for fertilizer plant construction Tenders 13:31
Azerbaijan doubles export of non-food products Finance 13:30
Azerbaijan, Nepal consider signing agreement in IT sector - AIDIA CEO ICT 13:28
Azerbaijan may help Nepal to solve cybersecurity issues - CEO of AIDIA ICT 13:26
Azerbaijan compiles rating of state, non-state exporters Finance 13:17
Azerbaijan reveals sales volume via Azexport website for 10M2021 Economy 13:16
Implementation of North-South Int’l transport Corridor intensifies Azerbaijan-Iran relations - analysis Politics 13:13
JP Morgan forecasts increase in regional oil demand Oil&Gas 13:11
All news