Azerbaijan considering sending medical workers of Baku clinics to district hospitals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

Medical workers of Azerbaijan’s Baku clinics are planned to be sent to the district hospitals, in which there are not enough doctors, Araz Nasirov, head of the Strategic Analysis Department of the Azerbaijani State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance, said while answering questions on the topic "Cooperation between the public and private sectors in healthcare" during the "Medical Insurance Hour" show, Trend reports on Dec. 1.

Nasirov added that the Agency will cover the accommodation costs and utilities.

“Moreover, the work is underway to attract professional doctors who have received education abroad,” head of the department said. “New rules are being approved. More than 10 specialists who studied in Turkey have begun to work in state medical institutions.”