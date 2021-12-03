Warrant officer of Azerbaijan Army dies in accident (UPDATE)
First version posted 11:21
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3
Trend:
Warrant officer of the Azerbaijani Army Shahin Huseynov died in an accident, having fallen from a cliff while on vacation, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense.
According to the ministry, an investigation is underway in connection with the incident.
