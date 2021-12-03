Azerbaijan confirms 1,703 more COVID-19 cases, 2,180 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,703 new COVID-19 cases, 2,180 patients have recovered, and 24 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 593,588 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 560,999 of them have recovered, and 7,929 people have died. Currently, 24,660 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,211 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,578,401 tests have been conducted so far.