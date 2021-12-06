Azerbaijan confirms 585 more COVID-19 cases, 944 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 585 new COVID-19 cases, 944 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 596,973 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 565,521 of them have recovered, and 7,983 people have died. Currently, 23,469 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,385 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,608,158 tests have been conducted so far.
