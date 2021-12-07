Azerbaijan confirms 1,530 more COVID-19 cases, 1,864 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,530 new COVID-19 cases, 1,864 patients have recovered, and 21 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 598,503 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 567,385 of them have recovered, and 8,004 people have died. Currently, 23,114 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,863 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,621,021 tests have been conducted so far.
