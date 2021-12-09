Armenian provocation near border results in death of Azerbaijani soldier
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9
Trend:
As a result of provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces during the night of December 8, serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, soldier Asif Aliyev became a martyr, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The incident happened in the direction of the Kalbajar region (Azerbaijan) of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.
The Ministry of Defense expressed its deepest condolences to the relatives of Asif Aliyev and wished them patience.
As a result of relevant measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the actions of the opposing side were suppressed.
