Armenian provocation near border results in death of Azerbaijani soldier

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

As a result of provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces during the night of December 8, serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, soldier Asif Aliyev became a martyr, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The incident happened in the direction of the Kalbajar region (Azerbaijan) of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

The Ministry of Defense expressed its deepest condolences to the relatives of Asif Aliyev and wished them patience.

As a result of relevant measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the actions of the opposing side were suppressed.