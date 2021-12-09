School to be restored after residents return to Aghali village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan - minister

Society 9 December 2021 13:25 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

After residents return to Aghali village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, the school will be restored, Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said, Trend reports.

Will be updated

