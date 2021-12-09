School to be restored after residents return to Aghali village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9
Trend:
After residents return to Aghali village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, the school will be restored, Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Dangerous to fully trust accuracy of minefield maps provided by Armenia - Azerbaijani president's special representative
Russia’s Astrakhan developing transportation of goods along North-South int’l transport corridor - governor