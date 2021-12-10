Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10
Trend:
Some 31,155 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 10,Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,441 citizens, the second one 3,862 citizens and the booster dose – 23,852.
Totally, up until now, 10,837,528 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,114,379 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,609,478 people - the second dose and 1,113,671 people booster dose.
